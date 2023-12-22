The DC Extended Universe has had its fair share of strange scenes, but this one may take the cake. James Gunn didn’t understand Shazam 2‘s post-credits scene, either.

For the select few who saw Shazam! Fury of the Gods, you’ll remember that it concluded with John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) showing up and recruiting the titular hero for the JSA, aka the Justice Society of America.

Of course, the team played a role in Black Adam, facing off against Dwayne Johnson’s Teth-Adam before helping him defeat Sabbac. Harcourt appeared in that movie as well, but her recruiting for a team she wasn’t a part of came out of left field, and James Gunn, who cast Holland and Agee in Peacemaker, was as confused as anyone.

“It wasn’t my call and I didn’t write it,” James Gunn wrote on Threads while discussing Fury of the Gods‘ post-credits scene. “Although it came out when I had just started at DC, its inclusion far predates me as (as does Harcourt as the warden of an underwater prison!), and, although I thought it was fun, I have no idea why those characters would be recruiting for the JS.”

This sort of disconnect is nothing new for the DCEU, as the plans for the franchise seemed to flip on a dime. Gunn hopes to remedy that with his upcoming reboot, which will start with Superman: Legacy in 2025. However, Holland and Agee don’t have anything to worry about, as Peacemaker will remain part of the franchise despite Gunn and Co. taking things in a new direction.

