Joe Henson Dishes On Hypercharge: Unboxed’s Success & Inspirations

If you’ve been spending any time on social media lately, there’s a solid chance you’ve seen videos of an FPS featuring action figures. HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is the passion project of Digital Cybercherries and looks to bring the glory days of first-person shooters back to the ’90s once again.

What Is HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed?

Video via Xbox on YouTube

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is a family-friendly first-person shooter brought to life by six friends in the indie scene, and while it’s been available on PC and Nintendo Switch, it saw massive success with the launch of its Xbox port. Featuring Split-Screen multiplayer, online firefights, and just bringing an impeccable vibe to a genre that feels cut-and-paste, HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is the perfect throwback to FPS games of yesteryear.

After working behind the scenes for nearly two years trying to make his dream a reality, Joe Henson never stopped believing in the phrase “Power Your Dreams.” Now, after pouring sweat and tears into this passion project, HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is available on the platform, and I had the opportunity to speak with Henson about what helped him bring this project to life.

The Escapist: Are there any specific games that made you fall in love with gaming and game design?

Joe Henson: Oh, definitely! Counter-Strike 1.6 was my first real love in gaming. That’s where it all began for me – it holds a very special place in my heart! The endless fun times I had playing with friends and family at LAN centres are some of my fondest memories. It wasn’t just about the game; it was the whole experience that made it magical.

As for game design, Half-Life 1 and TimeSplitters 2 were the games that really got me curious about how games could tell stories and introduce complex mechanics. They’re amazing games that helped shape my understanding of what gaming could be.

Can you tell me more about your journey into game design and marketing from painting and decorating?

Starting in the family business right out of school at 15 was a safe harbour during a tough time. After being bullied throughout school, the familiarity and support of the family environment helped me manage my anxiety. While it wasn’t my passion, it taught me invaluable skills like customer relations, project management, and the importance of preparation – skills that would later be crucial in my gaming career.

Though I loved working with my family, and I’ll be forever grateful for those magical years, my heart was always in gaming. Every evening after work, no matter how exhausted, I’d dive into playing games, experimenting with game design tools, or watching game development videos. Over time, I started building fan sites for the games I loved. This became more than a hobby; it turned into a significant networking tool. Developers started reaching out to thank me for my work on these sites, which led to friendships and professional connections within the industry. I didn’t realize it at the time, but each interaction was building my future.

It was through these connections and friendships formed around the fan sites that I met my closest friends. Together, we eventually started our own adventure/indie studio, Digital Cybercherries, in 2015. We launched our first commercial title together in 2016, called New Retro Arcade: Neon, and the rest is history! I juggled both the family business and my gaming endeavors until 2020 when I finally made the full transition to work in the gaming industry full-time. Reflecting on this journey, it’s clear how every step, every connection, and every late night contributed to where I am today. From brushes to pixels, every moment has shaped my path in ways I could have never anticipated.

How did the name Digital Cybercherries Limited come to be?

Coming up with the name was actually pretty funny. We all just threw out random words and names and then voted on which ones we liked best. In the end, Digital Cybercherries won!

What games and movies served as inspiration for HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed?

Image via Digital Cybercherries

Well, Small Soldiers is the biggest inspiration – what a movie! We also drew a lot from Toy Story, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, and The Indian in the Cupboard. On the gaming side, we were inspired by the rat maps from Counter-Strike 1.6, Sarge’s Heroes, Toy Commander, Halo, and even TimeSplitters 2!

When you were younger, were you Team Commando Elite or Gorgonite?

I was Team Gorgonite. Archer’s quote, “Just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it isn’t real,” has always stuck with me. It reminds me that the most important things in life – like love, hope, and dreams – aren’t always visible, but they shape who we are and how we see the world. This quote has helped me stay positive and believe in the unseen magic around us.

Why do you think HYPERCHARGE is succeeding so much on Xbox compared to other platforms? It’s right below Call of Duty on the Xbox Store’s most popular paid games right now.

I think it’s because HYPERCHARGE is really family-friendly and easy to pick up, especially with its full split-screen support. Plus, it really clicks with those of us born in the late ’80s and ’90s. It brings back a lot of good memories. It’s also a simple, classic-style shooter that many of us ’90s kids have been missing!

Are there plans for more HYPERCHARGE content, or are you already starting work on the next project?

While nothing is set in stone, we do have plans for a new Endless Game mode and maybe some other quality-of-life updates to improve certain aspects of the game. We’ll share more details soon!

What do you think that little Joe Henson would say if he could see where you are today?

Wow, this question really got to me! It made me tear up.

Xbox once said, "Power Your Dreams"



And when I was a little kid, my dream was to make a game about action figures with my best friends.



That dream has come true.



Xbox once said, "Power Your Dreams"

And when I was a little kid, my dream was to make a game about action figures with my best friends.

That dream has come true.

On May 31st, 2024, Hypercharge will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

You know, when I was younger, I always had a small spark of hope, a tiny belief in myself that kept me going. But the saddest part is that he probably wouldn’t believe it. Given how low I felt back then, I don’t think he could even imagine it being possible.

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed for yourself, it’s available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

