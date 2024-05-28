The Call of Duty series has been a multiplayer staple for multiple console generations, and it looks like those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription are in for a treat. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will hit Xbox Game Pass on Day 1.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on day 1 https://t.co/GBHEVuRxYF pic.twitter.com/b6Mtc2FLdc — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 28, 2024 Tweet by @Wario64 on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

According to a recent Xbox Wire post detailing the upcoming release, it has been confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Day 1. This means you will not need to technically purchase the newest installment in the Call of Duty series, as long as you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It also seemingly teases that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on PC Game Pass, as the Xbox Wire blog post mentions to follow both Game Pass and PC Game Pass on X. With an in-depth presentation going into all of the details coming on June 9, 2024, we’ll need to keep our trigger fingers crossed that we’ll receive this on both versions of Game Pass.

Related: How to Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops Games in Order

Ever since the Activision/Blizzard merger happened in October 2023, fans have been waiting to see if any of the Call of Duty titles would make their way to the subscription service, but I know I’m personally excited to jump back into the franchise now that Treyarch is behind the wheel once again. With all of the recent teases for this upcoming entry, it looks like this may be a proper return to form, and it appears that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 could be the killer app for Xbox Game Pass after all.

Black Ops 6 does not have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more