Toy Story’s Woody Joins Red Dead Redemption 2 in Amazing Fan Video

Ever wonder what was missing from Red Dead Redemption 2, apart from Arthur’s common sense? Turns out the cowboy Red Dead Redemption 2 really needed was Woody from Toy Story.

No, this isn’t the expansion we’ve all been waiting for. Like GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been shortchanged on the single-player DLC front. Instead, YouTuber and video editing wizard eli_handle_b.wav has used his powers to transplant Pixar’s sentient plaything into Rockstar’s Western. And it’s pretty amazing.

The ever-wholesome Woody is horribly out of place in the rough and tumble wild west of Red Dead Redemption 2. He’s been scaled up to regular human size, but it doesn’t really help. He quickly becomes a punching bag for anyone and everyone with fists.

Still, at least he can float downstream when he plunges into a canyon. And his initial bemusement makes it all the more hilarious when he finally snaps. But let’s face it, Micah deserves much, much worse:

The video blends snips of Woody from Toy Story with in-game footage from Red Dead Redemption 2. Surprisingly, no-one has actually modded him into the game as yet, though you can, at least, wear his vest. That’s probably a good thing; he’d end up dying of woodworm and you have to spend the last bit of the game playing as Buzz Lightyear.

You can find eli_handle_b.wav’s other videos, including the equally excellent Penguins of Baldur’s Gate 3, here. And check out his Escapist-exclusive Monty Python and the Elden Ring.