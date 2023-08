Hey folks! This is a test of a new series on The Escapist we’re cheekily dubbing “Multiverse”! In this video, we’ll take a look at what would happen if Monty Python and the Holy Grail was crossed with Elden Ring.

You may have seen eli_handle_b.wav’s videos on YouTube, and so we asked them to come collaborate with us to make this first episode with The Escapist! If you want more be sure to let us know in the comments!