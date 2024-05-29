Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 262 Release Date & Time

Things continue to heat up with Jujutsu Kaisen each week and anticipation is at an all-time high for Chapter 262. So you don’t miss out on what happens next, here’s exactly when you can expect the next chapter to arrive.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Come Out?

Image via Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is set to arrive on June 9 at 7 am PT and will be available to read for free on Viz Media’s website. The next entry into the Jujutsu Kaisen story comes after a break week which left fans waiting and pondering that gigantic cliffhanger ending to Chapter 261.

If you haven’t yet caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen you can read the last three chapters for free via Viz Media, but if you need to catch up on any story before that you’ll need to purchase a premium membership. The good news is that this membership won’t just get you Jujutsu Kaisen, but also access to the catalog of hugely popular Shonen series under the Viz banner.

Chapter 262 is expected to pick up right where things left off at Yuta / Gojo and Sukuna ready to do battle with their domains. It’s anybody’s guess where this will go, but if you’re eager to get a glimpse before the chapter is officially here then you can expect leaks to arrive a few days before the release.

It appears that Jujutsu Kaisen is approaching its conclusion so expect more major events to happen in this next chapter. Gege Akutami hasn’t yet shared any news regarding the end of Jujutsu Kaisen so it isn’t clear exactly how much of the story is left, but it does seem to be reaching its climax.

If you want to fill your Jujutsu Kaisen desires while you wait for Chapter 262 then you can stream both seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll right now.

