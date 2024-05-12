Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 Recap & Spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 has arrived and is punching its way through the story. last time We saw a bit more of Kafka’s raw power, and also that a mysterious Kaiju has been impersonating a human. What will happen this week then?

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5?

This episode kicks off with Kafka and Ichikawa panicking about their potential results from the first test. We then cut to see those who passed together, and with no real surprises there. Ichikawa is there surrounded by all of these elites, when Furuhashi bumps into him. Captain Ashiro then walks into the room, and Shinomiya is brought up to talk on behalf of the 27 new members. Just as Shinomiya is thinking about how annoying Kafka was, he runs into the room late. We find out that despite his low scores, Vice-Captain Hoshina said he’d take him on because of his knowledge and teamwork… but also because he was funny. Kafka is coming in as a cadet, not as an officer, but he’s still happy to be there.

Captain Ashiro then gives a speech about how bad times have gotten, and asks the new members to serve as best they can. Then Kafka fully embarrasses everyone by stating he’ll stand by Mina soon, and gets punished with 100 push-ups. Hoshina feels better about his decision to bring on the comedy man Kafka, and then also states that he thinks there’s something odd about Kafka. He manages to finish his push-ups, and then gets called away by Shinomiya to explain his situation. This is where Kafka finds out just how quiet he needs to be about his transformation because otherwise, he could get dissected to be turned into a weapon.

Next up is some training exercises, and we see that Ichikawa has gotten a fair bit better already. He’s not the only one though, as everyone seems to have upped their game. Heck, even Kafka has finally gotten up to a whole 1% now. We then cut to a bath scene where Kafka explains how things go downhill after 28. We feel you Kafka, we feel you.

Shinomiya then runs into Ashiro and asks about her training, and we go back to the bath to see the male recruits talking about how cool Captain Ashiro is, and why they decided to join the Defense Force. The others get fairly jealous about Kafka’s origin story alongside Ashiro, and then we cut to see that the boys passed out in the baths.

There’s a big old training montage next, which is followed by Kafka awake late at night studying when Vice-Captain Hoshina comes in. and says that it almost seems like Kafka wants to take his job. Kafka says that’s true actually, and then Hoshina says not to get too close to the other officers, because something could happen to them at any time. Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 then ends with an alarm, and it seems the new recruits are about to go on their first mission.

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

