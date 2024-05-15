Kaiju No 8 Episode 6 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Kaiju No. 8′s first season has been stellar, and while the previous episode didn’t move the story forward much, the last few minutes teased the start of another Kaiju attack. So, when can we expect Episode 6 of Kaiju No. 8 to come out?

When Will Kaiju No 8 Episode 6 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll/Toho

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 18th at 9:00 AM CT. New episodes are released on Crunchyroll every Saturday and are simultaneously released on Japanese networks at 11 PM JST. Episode 6 marks the halfway point of the season, with Kafka’s goal of rising up in the ranks of the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force colliding with his secret that he is Kaiju No. 8. As the threat of Kaiju’s become more real to Kafka’s fellow Officers, it will be interesting to watch how balances using his powers to protect those he cares about while not revealing to the public who he really is.

Here is a list of when Kaiju No. 8 will be streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms, such as X (formerly known as Twitter):

PDT: Saturday, May 18, 7:00 AM

EDT: Saturday, May 18, 10:00 AM

UTC: Saturday, May 18, 2:00 PM

CEST: Saturday, May 18, 4:00 PM

BST: Saturday, May 18, 3:00 PM

JST: Saturday, May 18, 11:00 PM

AEST: Saturday, May 18, 11:30 PM

The series had already teased viewers of the looming threat of Kaiju No. 9 in its previous episodes, so you can expect more developments on that end, along with characters such as Hoshina already suspecting Kafka of hiding something from them. Episode 5 (of which you can read our recap of here) already set up the team dynamics of the Defense Force, and we will more than likely see them in action in Episode 6.

So, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6’s release date is confirmed for Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 11:00 PM in Japan and on the same day at 9:00 AM CT on Crunchyroll and X.

