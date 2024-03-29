When a game first comes out, players are going to be open to grinding. Playing the same kinds of missions over and over again is going to be a tougher sell after months, though. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans are furious over the game’s handling of Joker.

Kill the Justice League has been struggling to keep its playerbase engaged. Once players finish the main story, there isn’t much to keep them around outside of doing missions similar to ones they’ve completed already. That’s why the release of a new character, The Joker, as well as fresh content, was enticing to anyone who bought the game. Unfortunately, Kill the Justice League‘s Season 1 drop isn’t being received well.

What’s causing the biggest stir is the fact that Joker is stuck behind an hours-long grind that forces players to essentially replay missions and beat another Brainiac to get a chance to play as the Clown Prince of Crime. Kill the Justice League does offer an alternative, but it involves paying $10 to add Joker to the roster early. That’s obviously not sitting well with players.

A lot of people seem to have a problem with the idea they don’t get to enjoy the grind with Joker. “Grind 1 or 2 hours just to unlock a character that you’ll then most likely only play with for another 2 or 3 hours until you ultimately uninstall the game and begin the wait for Season 2,” said Deakul on r/SuicideSquadGaming.

Others are taking issue with the fact that the Season 1 update doesn’t have loyal players in mind. “I feel bad for people who stuck around since day 1 and were optimistic about the update,” said famedboy123 on Reddit. “This is a slap in the face lol the least they could do is make Joker free for day 1 buyers.”

Rocksteady has yet to address the concerns, but with other characters on the way, a readjustment of how these drops go may be in the cards.

