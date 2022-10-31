Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will share more in common with the movie than fans may have initially believed, judging by a comparison of the game versus the movie shared by developer Teravision Games and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment in a blog post. It looks like many moments and actions have been ripped from the 1988 original movie for fans’ nostalgic pleasure. That also includes familiar locations, like Officer Mooney’s police station and the circus itself, where players can use their film knowledge to escape the Klowns. Obviously, not every recreated moment is indistinguishable from the source material, but the results are no doubt impressive.

The comparison breakdown of game versus movie is best shown in a Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game trailer that debuted today via IGN. It showcases some of the shot-for-shot remake moments present in the game, and you can take a look at it below.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was revealed during Gamescom in August as what might be the weirdest asymmetrical multiplayer spinoff yet. Teravision and Good Shepherd’s horror video game aims to allow players to relive their ‘80s nightmares by playing as feeble humans or the terrifyingly goofy Klowns. Expect faithful chaos when it launches in early 2023 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.