Knuckles Spinoff TV Series at Paramount+ Reveals Cast from Sonic Movies

For two entire movies, Sonic was finally on top of Mario. The Blue Blur had two really good films and a bigger box office than the 1993 Mario movie. But those days have ended with The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the runaway success of the year and the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. But Sonic won’t take it lying down, as we’re about to get a Paramount+ TV series starring Knuckles the Echidna, as voiced by Idris Elba, and the studio is pulling in even more of the cast from the films for the “live-action” show.

Variety reports that Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) is set to return for the series as his character Wade Whipple from the films. Also returning is Tika Sumpter, reprising the role of Maddie. The pair will be joined by Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso). There will also be a very special guest appearance by Rory McCann, which isn’t really all that special but he was in Game of Thrones.

The TV series will continue the story of Knuckles set up in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In it, Knuckles will be training Wade Whipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior, which just sounds like an awful plotline, but honestly, none of the Sonic movies should work and they both do (after the whole teeth fiasco) so maybe this will too. The series will also act as a bridge between the second and third films, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releasing December 20, 2024. While the series does not have a release date yet, at least we know it will be before then. Now we know what the cast for the Knuckles TV show looks like too.

Also, I’ll admit that this has no connection to the Mario film at all, but who doesn’t love a little old-school Sonic / Mario rivalry, especially when it isn’t Olympics-based?