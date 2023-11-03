Konami Seemingly Teases Unannounced Silent Hill Remakes

It seems that Konami is working on more Silent Hill remakes beyond the already-announced reimagining of the franchise’s second game.

More Silent Hill Remakes?

As reported by VGC, a recent earnings call saw the company hint at more remake projects in development. The document that was presented to investors reads, “As for ongoing efforts, we are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters, and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved entries in the Metal Gear series, and updates its graphical style to modern graphics for the current generation, as well as remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game.”

After years of lying dormant, the Silent Hill franchise has reared its head once more after several rumors alleged that Konami was quietly trying to bring the property back to life. The whispers eventually proved true when horror game developer Bloober Team confirmed that it was working on a ground-up remake of Silent Hill 2, arguably the most well-regarded entry in the franchise. The project is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and will tweak several gameplay pillars by including an over-the-shoulder camera, similar to the Resident Evil remakes, and adjusting the combat system to feel more responsive.

Aside from Silent Hill 2, no further remakes have officially been announced at the time of writing. However, Konami is confirmed to be working on several other projects set within the titular spooky town. These include Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive video series where audiences can collectively vote on the outcome of certain story events, Silent Hill F, a spinoff set in 1960s Japan, and Silent Hill: Townfall which is expected to continue the narrative of the mainline series. Ascension was recently released in time for Halloween 2023 and based on much of the feedback, it’s not been particularly popular among fans of the franchise.

Whether the earnings call proves to be accurate remains to be seen. Konami has yet to formally confirm or deny the existence of the other Silent Hill remakes so fans have been left to speculate as to whether or not they’re happening. Personally, I’m hoping they skip over Silent Hill 3 and go straight for Silent Hill 4: The Room. Truly an underrated gem that deserves the love and attention of a modern audience.