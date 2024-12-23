Legends of Speed Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 23, 2024 Added new codes!

There’s one way to become better at running—download one of those step counter apps and start walking. Yeah, that’s right. Not even in Legends of Speed can you expect to turn into Usain Bolt overnight without putting in some effort. Or can you?

Well, color me surprised, but you can! Redeeming Legends of Speed codes won’t only give you a ton of free gems for cosmetics—they will also add steps to your counter and make you zip across the track effortlessly. Now, please wake me up when they release this patch for the real-life exercise. In the meantime, check out Roblox Muscle Legends Codes for more rewards in a similar game.

All Legends of Speed Codes List

Working Legends of Speed Codes

racer300 : Use for x300 Steps

: Use for x300 Steps SPRINT250 : Use for x250 Steps

: Use for x250 Steps hyper250 : Use for x250 Steps

: Use for x250 Steps legends500 : Use for x500 Gems

: Use for x500 Gems sparkles300 : Use for x300 Gems

: Use for x300 Gems launch200 : Use for x200 Gems

: Use for x200 Gems speedchampion000: Use for x5k Gems

Expired Legends of Speed Codes

There are currently no expired Legends of Speed codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legends of Speed

With the help of the tutorial below, you’ll redeem all codes in Legends of Speed faster than you run:

Image by The Escapist

Open Legends of Speed on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Type Code Here text box. Press Enter to claim your reward.

How to Get More Legends of Speed Codes

Are you wondering where you can find the upcoming codes for Legends of Speed? If you bookmark this page, you won’t have to worry about it anymore. We’ll add all the future rewards to the list above. All you have to do is visit occasionally to pick them up.

Another option is hunting for the codes yourself on the game-related social media. The ones you should keep an eye on are the studio’s X (@Scriptbloxian), YouTube channel (@ScriptbloxianStudios), and Scriptbloxian Studios Roblox group.

Why Are My Legends of Speed Codes Not Working?

If a Legends of Speed code isn’t working as intended, double-check if a typo slipped in. Since these codes tend to get complex, we recommend copying and pasting them just in case. Sadly, it’s also possible for a code to expire without warning. Try to redeem them all as fast as possible before the developer decides to take them down.

What Is Legends of Speed?

Legends of Speed is a Roblox experience where you aim to become the fastest runner on the track. While you start glacially slow, you can increase your speed by collecting orbs and completing stunts to gain steps. Travel through different maps, win competitive races against other players, collect cute pets, and express your personality with cosmetic trails.

