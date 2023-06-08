NewsVideo Games

Lies of P Demo Out Today Ahead of September Release Date

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Lies of P, the wait is over, with the developers launching a demo today for PC (via Steam) and current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The demo was announced at Summer Games Fest, where we also, finally, got the Lies of P release date: September 19, 2023.

The reveals also came alongside a new trailer for the game, which provides a few glimpses at the gorgeous apocalyptic belle epoque world and shows off more of the Soulslike gameplay, including Pinocchio parrying and attacking with an umbrella. There are also a few of the nasty bosses that you’ll come across one your journey, as well as an eye-catching submarine that launches itself out of the water to cap the teaser.

The video also lets us know what you get for preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, which gives access to the game 72 hours before the official release and the following costume items:

Mischievous Puppet’s Clothes
Mischievous Puppet’s Parade Hate
The Great Venigni’s Signature Coat
The Great Venigni’s Glasses
Mask work by those preparing for the festival

The Pinocchio-inspired Lies of P is one of the most intriguing Soulslikes in development, which is one of the key reasons we nominated it among our most anticipated indie games of 2023.

