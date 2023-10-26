Lisa Frankenstein Trailer Gives Us First Look at Zelda Williams Horror-Comedy

It may be near Halloween, but we won’t get to see Lisa Frankenstein, the new horror romantic comedy from Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams, until Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, a trailer has dropped for Lisa Frankenstein, which provides a first look at what screenwriter Diablo Cody has worked up.

The film stars Kathryn Newton as the titular Lisa, who digs up and reanimates the body of her long-dead crush (Cole Sprouse). Set in the 1980s, Lisa Frankenstein is clearly playing things very tongue-in-cheek with this trailer, with what appears to be a ton of camp performances and over-the-top moments. With a screenplay from Cody, who has already dabbled in the horror/comedy genre with her film Jennifer’s Body, there’s sure to be plenty of subtext and creativity to the film as well.

Joining the leads in the cast are Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, and Joe Chrest. It will be interesting to see how Williams directs the film as she works to forge her own career outside of her father’s very large shadow. This is her first feature film, though she has experience in the horror genre, directing Kappa Kappa Die, a short horror film that premiered on the CW in 2020. If anyone caught it maybe they can give us an opinion on her horror skills.

Lisa Frankenstein will be released in theaters on Feb. 9