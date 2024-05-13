Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2, four farmers with two of them shaking hands, inside a neat room.
Will There Be Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3?

Farmer Wants a Wife is the revival of a 2000s reality show, where, as the title suggests, farmers go in search of a romantic partner. But will there be a Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3? Here’s what you need to know.

Will There Be Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3?

Farmer Wants a Wife has not yet been renewed for a third season. The second season of the revived series concludes in May 2024, so it’s still underway, and network Fox has yet to cancel or renew it. As is often the case, Farmer Wants a Wife‘s continued survival will likely depend on its viewing figures.

The ratings for this second season are a little lower than for the first. Season 1 typically had over 2 million viewers per episode, while Season 2 has between 1.7 and 1.9 million (via TV Series Finale). That’s not to say the show is absolutely going to get canceled, far from it, but Fox will be looking to give Season 3 a boost if there is one. 

No matter what, though, the Fox series is more successful than the original. The 2008 US show was based on a British reality TV show of the same name and aired for one season, and several countries also had their own versions of the show. But given the change of network (the original aired on The CW) and the fifteen-year gap, it’s best to see the current Farmer Wants a Wife as a reboot.

So, the answer to whether there will be a Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 is that Fox hasn’t officially renewed the show, and while it’s not a guarantee of cancellation, the dip in ratings between Seasons 1 and 2 could be cause for concern. 

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox.

