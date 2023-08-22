Little Nightmares III Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live is underway right now. It has already been an exciting night for the wrong reasons. However, there has been some good news. To the delight of fans of new developer Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco, Little Nightmares III was officially unveiled. It will launch in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Not much is known about the plot of the title, with Bandai Namco only describing it as follows: “Are you ready to return to the Nowhere, little ones? This time, face your childhood fears together.” Trailer-wise, the story seems to take place in a desert. Of course, horrific monsters are out to kill the main characters, just like in the rest of the franchise.

Developers from Bandai Namco took the stage to talk a bit about the game. There will be two main characters like there were in Little Nightmares II. Unlike that title, however, a friend can play as the other character, either through local or online co-op. In addition, the devs mentioned a podcast called Sounds of Nightmare is being developed. No word on what juicy details the podcast might dish out, though.

PlayStation.Blog has more details on the adventure. Solo players will have the choice of an AI companion to assist in their journey. The first chapter will focus on the sand world, called The Necropolis, which contains a terrifying giant baby doll named, appropriately enough, Monster Baby.

Personally, I am quite excited about Little Nightmares III. The last game made me hungry for a satisfying conclusion to the series, so I hope this upcoming sequel will deliver.