Square Enix has announced that the cult hit RPG remake Live A Live is headed to PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and PC via Steam with a release date of April 27, 2023, and there is a demo out today on those platforms with save data that carries over to the full release. You can get a 20% discount on Live A Live if you preorder it on Steam or have a PS Plus membership. (In the case of Steam, you actually have till May 11 to buy it at that price.) Previously, the game was exclusive to Nintendo Switch, and before that, the original version of the game had only released on Super Famicom in Japan back in 1994.

The legendary Super Famicom RPG Live A Live launches April 27th on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam in glorious HD-2D. Play the demo, out now on PS5/4 and later today on Steam, and carry your save to the full game. Pre-order for 20% off on Steam, or with PS Plus membership. pic.twitter.com/yVkZdpJxqC — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 30, 2023

If you love RPGs but have never played Live A Live, you need to change that once it comes to PS4, PS5, and PC. The game is as refreshingly unique now as it was back in 1994 in Japan, with eight different bite-sized RPG adventures set in different time periods with totally different characters, moods, and fun gameplay gimmicks. It offers a huge amount of variety inside an adventure that can be completed in around 25 hours, so it both respects your time and makes the best of it at every turn.

We reviewed the game on Nintendo Switch, and overall, it’s pretty awesome how it modernizes an adventure that I already loved playing a fan translation of a decade ago. Definitely keep Live A Live on your radar for its release date next month on PS4, PS5, and PC.