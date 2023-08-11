NewsVideo Games

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Gets New Name, Delay to 2024

By
0
Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Delay Pushes Launch to 2024 with New Name

Dragami Games’ Lollipop Chainsaw remake has suffered a delay into 2024, and it’s got a new name: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. The studio announced the schedule change today (via Gematsu), breaking the news that the reimagining of James Gunn and Goichi Suda’s (a.k.a. Suda51) dreamy hack-and-slash project from 2012 will no longer launch before the year is out. Players can, instead, expect to get their hands on it come summer next year. It’s a pretty big delay, but Dragami says the extra time is being used to make sure everyone gets the experience they deserve.

“Although development of RePOP was carried out with the intention of a 2023 release, our commitment to providing the best possible quality experience to our players led us to making the hard decision to extend the development period in order to ensure this.”

The message continues: “We sincerely apologize to all who had been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series, and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter.”

While it’s certainly disappointing to see that players have to wait a bit longer for Lollipop Chainsaw remake, Dragami’s new updated name for the project does give fans a little something to chew on while they wait. You can see the playful new RePOP logo below.

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Delay Pushes Launch to 2024 with New Name

Lollipop Chainsaw originally launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 but sadly never saw any re-releases. So, when Dragami revealed the remake in July 2022, fans were thrilled to learn they’d finally get to revisit a true cult classic in some form. They weren’t the only ones surprised however, as Gunn, who’s now serving as co-CEO of DC Studios, says he hadn’t even heard about Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP until a few weeks before it was announced:

Although it’s a shame to hear Gunn and Suda51 aren’t involved in the bubblegum action remake, it’s still nice to know it’s finally returning in some form. Be sure to stay tuned for more information, as well as a list of platforms, as Dragami continues its work on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe