Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Gets New Name, Delay to 2024

Dragami Games’ Lollipop Chainsaw remake has suffered a delay into 2024, and it’s got a new name: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. The studio announced the schedule change today (via Gematsu), breaking the news that the reimagining of James Gunn and Goichi Suda’s (a.k.a. Suda51) dreamy hack-and-slash project from 2012 will no longer launch before the year is out. Players can, instead, expect to get their hands on it come summer next year. It’s a pretty big delay, but Dragami says the extra time is being used to make sure everyone gets the experience they deserve.

“Although development of RePOP was carried out with the intention of a 2023 release, our commitment to providing the best possible quality experience to our players led us to making the hard decision to extend the development period in order to ensure this.”

The message continues: “We sincerely apologize to all who had been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series, and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter.”

While it’s certainly disappointing to see that players have to wait a bit longer for Lollipop Chainsaw remake, Dragami’s new updated name for the project does give fans a little something to chew on while they wait. You can see the playful new RePOP logo below.

Lollipop Chainsaw originally launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 but sadly never saw any re-releases. So, when Dragami revealed the remake in July 2022, fans were thrilled to learn they’d finally get to revisit a true cult classic in some form. They weren’t the only ones surprised however, as Gunn, who’s now serving as co-CEO of DC Studios, says he hadn’t even heard about Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP until a few weeks before it was announced:

To answer the question in the article, neither I nor @suda_51 are currently involved in this. I heard about it for the first time from Suda a couple weeks ago. https://t.co/hc659ROwXQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

Although it’s a shame to hear Gunn and Suda51 aren’t involved in the bubblegum action remake, it’s still nice to know it’s finally returning in some form. Be sure to stay tuned for more information, as well as a list of platforms, as Dragami continues its work on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.