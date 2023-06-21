Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Switch Remaster Revealed

It’s time to strap on the Poltergust again as Nintendo has announced that Luigi is returning to a haunted mansion once again. However, this time it’s a mansion he’s already been to. Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released for Nintendo 3DS in 2013, is coming to Nintendo Switch with updated graphics and gameplay to be fully playable on the Switch, which lacks the dual screens and stylus of the 3DS.

The announcement was briefly made during today’s Nintendo Direct with few details given outside of the fact that the game was coming and a brief glimpse at the updated graphics. The 3DS version of the game was widely celebrated after it became the official sequel to the much-beloved Luigi’s Mansion on the Nintendo GameCube. It was followed up by a third game in the series on the Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3. However, with Dark Moon landing on a portable device its graphics and look didn’t quite live up to its brethren so a remake will finally give the fantastic game the visual upgrade it deserves.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon on the Switch does not have a release date yet, and Nintendo simply described it as “in development” — so it could be a bit before we see the game. While most of the games on this Nintendo Direct are coming this year, it looks like this one will land in 2024.