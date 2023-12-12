Marvel Studios Working on Eyes of Wakanda Animated Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. Marvel Studios is working on an animated series called Eyes of Wakanda.

As reported by those in attendance for a screening of Season 2 of Disney+’s What If…?, Kevin Feige and Co. have their 2024 animation slate ready to go. Sneak peeks of X-Men ’97 and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man were shown, as well as a first look at a Black Panther spin-off, Eyes of Wakanda.

The MCU wanting to dive deeper into Wakanda and its people shouldn’t come as a surprise. The first Black Panther movie made over $1 billion at the box office, and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, made over $800 million despite tragically losing its star, Chadwick Boseman. And that’s not even mentioning the fact that the MCU placed the climax of one of its biggest films, Avengers: Infinity War, in the fictitious country.

This also isn’t the first time a Black Panther spin-off has been discussed. In 2021, it was reported that a series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was in the works. News about the series had been limited, but producer Nate Moore made it seem like it wasn’t in the cards when speaking to Variety earlier this year. It’s possible that the series was fleshed out and became part of Eyes of Wakanda, but it’s too early to say for certain.

The MCU’s next animated outing will be the second season of What If…?, which is set to begin airing on Dec. 22nd and release a new episode every day for nine days. After that, the franchise will return to live-action for Echo, which will see both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’onofrio appear.

