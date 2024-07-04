Megaton Musashi W: Wired Is the Giant Mecha Anime Game of Your Dreams

Mecha fans have had it pretty good recently, with a few big names like Armored Core 6 hitting, along with a slew of indie ones like M.A.S.S. Builder coming hitting early access or actually coming out too. Megaton Musashi W: Wired then, isn’t hitting us at a time when us big robot fans are in a drought, but when the getting has been actually very good. Even with all of the great options out there, it’s still a lot of fun to play, and definitely worth a look if you love over-the-top action and in-depth customization.

Once Upon A Time In Anime

Megaton Musashi W: Wired has a slow start, with a heavy focus on story beats, character interactions, and exploring the world around you. It feels a lot like a visual novel in between battles, and while I don’t mean that as a derogatory thing, I do know that won’t be for everyone. The good news is that, while the characters and story beats can feel a bit tropey for anyone who’s watched an anime before, which we’re assuming is everyone who’s reading this, it’s still very enjoyable.

Plus, when you do get to the action, it feels amazing. Your mech can float around with ease, and use a mix of melee and ranged weapons that you can switch between on the fly during battles. Along with that, you’ve got awesome special moves that make you feel like an anime protagonist, which you are; don’t let anyone tell you any different.

A Sturdy Base

Battles become substantially more varied as you get further into the game, but the gameplay itself isn’t the deepest thing going. Actually, nothing here is exactly revolutionary, but it is all incredibly good fun. Whether you’re racing around town trying to chat with your friends, finding out what strange part of the story is coming next, or you’re just repeating some of the big combat missions, you’ll have a good time.

There’s a lot of stuff to unlock as well, and while it can feel a bit overwhelming when you’re customising your mecha and looking at stats that easily hit near the 100,000 mark, you’ll be smitten with it all. Plus, if you really enjoy it, there are even some online bits to engage in if you fancy trying to prove yourself as the best mech pilot out there, and plenty of genuinely tough end-game battles to trudge through as well.

All-in-all, Megaton Musashi W: Wired is just a lot of fun, and while it’s not going to change the world, it will help you forget about it all while you’re playing it, and that’s got to be worth something.

Megaton Musashi W: Wired is available now.

