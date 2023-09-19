Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Reacts to Major Xbox, Video Game Leaks

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has finally offered his thoughts on the massive Xbox leaks that saw sensitive information unintentionally spread across the internet.

Spencer commented on the matter in a post on X. As you might have guessed, he’s disappointed to see Xbox plans make their way to the public in this manner. His words do confirm that some of these plans were authentic at some point in time, although that may not be the case anymore. Regardless, Spencer seems to be clearly beaten up over the Xbox leak.

“We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents,” Spencer said. “It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready.”

The documents in question were related to the Microsoft v. Federal Trade Commission trial, which saw the Xbox company fighting to pursue its purchase of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft won its battle against the FTC, but today, it was discovered that someone accidentally uploaded the unredacted information to a government website. Emails and internal plans were then quickly spread online, revealing release plans for unannounced games like Ghostwire Tokyo 2, Doom Year Zero, a Fallout 3 Remaster, and even an Xbox Series X | S mid-gen refresh console. In the time since the Xbox leaks were discovered, evidence suggesting Microsoft accidentally uploaded the information itself has appeared.

Despite the fact that many of these plans have certainly changed since these documents were created, they still give audiences a peak at what’s in store. Regardless, many details surrounding the Xbox leak are hazy, so it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt for now. Stay tuned for more information as Spencer and the rest of Microsoft work on damage control.