Ghostwire Tokyo 2 Is Happening, According to Microsoft Leak

A leaked Microsoft document has revealed a number of unannounced Xbox and Bethesda Softworks games, including Ghostwire Tokyo 2. The details come from materials that were submitted as part of the recently concluded Microsoft v. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial that saw the Xbox company arguing to continue its purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. The company was successful in its efforts, but it looks like it’s got an entirely new problem to tackle now that fans know what what is coming.

The now-removed document, which was shared on ResetEra by user Madjoki, appears to have originated in 2020 and lists Microsoft’s plans as they existed in that year. So, while some titles, such as Doom Eternal and Fallout 76: Wastelanders, did wind up launching in their projected release windows, other games, like Starfield, Redfall, and even the Indiana Jones game, wouldn’t go on to release until a few years later if at all. That said, there are also plenty of unannounced games, like Doom Year Zero, Dishonored 3, a Fallout 3 Remaster, and of course, Ghostwire Tokyo 2.

The document pins Ghostwire Tokyo 2 to launch in the 2024 fiscal year, but as we previously covered, most of these forecasted dates didn’t quite pan out. Even the original Ghostwire Tokyo, which is listed in the document alongside a 2021 launch, didn’t go on to release on PlayStation 5 until 2022. So, it’s possible that we won’t see a Ghostwire Tokyo sequel make its way to players until 2026 or so. It’s also worth noting that these games could find a way to be canceled – if they haven’t been already – so, to be safe, you might not want to stay on the edge of your seat waiting for these games to get announced.

Ghostwire Tokyo launched from developer Tango Gameworks last year to fair reviews, as its PS5 version currently sits on Metacritic with a 75 critic score and an 8.5 user score. An Xbox Series X | S version arrived one year later and performed slightly better in this regard, receiving an 82 average from critics. The game’s publisher, Bethesda, was acquired by Microsoft in 2020. So, if Ghostwire Tokyo 2 exists, it would almost certainly exclusively come to Xbox platforms. Still, we know so little about this leaked project, so be sure to stay tuned for something more official to be announced.