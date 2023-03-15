Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks are finally bringing Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass on April 12, and to celebrate, players across all platforms are getting the content-filled Spider’s Thread update at launch. It’s a free update that will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms next month. It comes with more content than many paid DLC releases, including the Spider’s Thread game mode, new areas, additional story content, skills, and enemies. Xbox versions arrive just more than one year after Ghostwire: Tokyo launched on PC and PlayStation 5, marking the end of its exclusivity period on those platforms.

The Spider’s Thread update’s titular game mode is its most enticing offering. Existing outside of the main Ghostwire: Tokyo story, the mode gives players a 30-stage gauntlet that features 120 handcrafted levels. All players need to do to succeed is make it to the end, and they’ll earn skills and in-game currency throughout to help them achieve their goals.

New roguelite mode ☠️ Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread Update launches April 12 on PS5, PC…and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/axYCVIdGtg — Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) March 15, 2023

Two of the new enemies featured in the update include the “invisible Silent Gaze” and the “elusive Retribution.” Akito can use the new Charge Rush and Counter Attack skills to tackle his new foes, which arrive alongside story content that will see players traveling to new areas in Tango’s ghostly take on Tokyo. One of the new locals Akito can visit include the Middle School, which, along with other areas, comes with additional missions and mysteries to explore. The Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread update even goes as far as to extend some of the existing story’s cutscenes with new footage. Add in a host of quality-of-life improvements and you’ve got a promising return to haunting action gameplay.

New players are definitely being convinced to give Ghostwire: Tokyo a try, but it seems returning players will have plenty of convincing content to try out, too. Considering everything in Spider’s Thread is totally free, it should be more than enough to make up for the long wait for Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox.