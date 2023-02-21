Bethesda and developer Alpha Dog Games have announced Mighty Doom, an “adorably violent top-down, single-touch action shooter” roguelite available for preregistration on Android and iOS, and it has a release date of March 21, 2023. In turn, the Mighty Doom announcement trailer reveals a new protagonist, the “Mini Slayer,” in what Bethesda describes as an “animated Doom universe,” an alternate reality that is inspired by the collectible toys that featured in Doom Eternal. So basically, this is a toy-ified version of Doom designed to deliver a satisfying action experience on your mobile device.

The story is silly to match. The Mini Slayer is brought to life and sent to an alternate dimension after an “unknown energy surge rips through a Gibbo toy factory.” So the Mini Slayer is a sentient toy, apparently. And your mission is to kill all the demons keeping you from your pet bunny, Daisy. Gameplay will entail collecting lots of guns, upgrading gear, and using special skills to kill and evade thousands of mini demons.

If you preregister for the game (or just play the game by April 20, 2023), you will receive the following as the Mini Slayer’s Pack:

Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin

Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin

3 Equipment Keys

1 Weapon Key

80 crystals

Personally, I don’t think any of this forgives Bethesda and Marty Stratton’s treatment of composer Mick Gordon, but based off how silly the concept is alone, Mighty Doom is likely to collect a lot of attention and a lot of mobile downloads for its March release date.