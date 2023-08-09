Mike Flanagan Says His The Dark Tower Adaptation Is ‘Priority #1’ After the Strikes Are Over

Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan says his adaptation of The Dark Tower is in great shape. The horror filmmaker offered an update on the project while speaking with Fangoria. As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes rage on, Flanagan says he couldn’t feel better about the project as it stands. In fact, the director is ready to make his adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic book series as soon as he can.

“I feel really good about where we are,” Flanagan said. “Oddly, where we are at the moment is completely frozen, because of the strike, but we had a wonderful spring with it and we’re making enormous progress on it. And I have every reason to believe that on the other side of the strike, it’s gonna be priority #1.”

Flanagan continues to tease what his take on The Dark Tower would look like, saying there are “some really exciting actors circling on it.” He adds that the team behind the project has “some potentially groundbreaking approaches to the filmmaking of it” that he can’t share yet. In other words, any fears Flanagan had regarding the making of the project are mostly non-existent now.

“We’re in a healthy place,” Flanagan added. “We are of course in solidarity with the WGA and SAG, and once those immediate needs are taken care of and everyone’s back to work, I think that’s when we’re gonna immediately deploy. But it’s going very well.”

Flanagan shouldn’t be the only one eased by the news that the project is in tip-top shape. Fans have longed for a proper adaptation of The Dark Tower series for a long time, especially after the Nikolaj Arcel-directed 2017 adaptation starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey failed to live up to expectations. Now, with Flanagan’s confidence and his strong track record backing things even further, fans of King’s work might actually have another adaptation to look forward to.