As revealed during Wizards of the Coast’s D&D Direct, Minecraft is getting Dungeons & Dragons crossover DLC that will give players a whole new way to be creative when it launches this spring. It’s a fantasy lover’s dream, as it will let adventurers explore and create in iconic locations throughout the Forgotten Realms, such as Candlekeep and Icewind Dale (via GameSpot). These famous magical settings are littered with unique enemies, too, including giant dragons, Mimics, Beholders, Mindflayers, and more.

The Minecraft D&D DLC isn’t just another reskin crossover, however. This is story-themed add-on content that adds a narrative, playable Dungeons & Dragons classes, and its own spin on combat. Players can choose from the Paladin, Barbarian, Wizard, or Rogue class, with each build offering its own perks. The Rogue, for example, has a backstab mechanic. It’s an experience that blends these two iconic creative IP together, so that means the adventure begins in a Dungeon Master’s basement, with players even having to occasionally roll 20-sided dice to progress.

You can play through the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC alone or in co-op, experiencing the fully voice-acted story all along the way. Although the developers aimed to create an experience that caters to newcomers and veterans alike, there is even an in-game manual for those who need a bit more context.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast, to introduce a brand new, story-driven Dungeons & Dragons DLC to Minecraft!” Mojang Studios senior producer Riccardo Lenzi said in a press release. “We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky take on the world of D&D.”

While we wait for Mojang and Wizards of the Coast to share more information (and hopefully a release date) soon, you can watch the Minecraft D&D DLC trailer below for a first look at what it brings to the table.