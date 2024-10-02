‘I Love That Character:’ Andrew Garfield Says He Would Come Back to Play Spider-Man Again

Spider-Man has been played by three actors in live-action movies over the last two decades, and one of them still doesn’t want to leave the role behind. Andrew Garfield has recently stated that he’d return to play Peter Parker again.

“For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield told Esquire. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

The old “if the story is good” line is obviously a bit cliche, but Garfield is clearly game, as he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, Marvel and Sony bringing him back is a bit less likely, especially after Sony happily shelved The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after the second film in the actor’s trilogy flopped. However, there have been rumors swirling that he or Tobey Maguire could return in their own films after the success of No Way Home. But given the current state of the MCU and the potential abandonment of the multiverse after Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems like a stretch.

More likely, we’ll see a new Spider-Man cast in the role after Tom Holland, whether that be after the next Spidey movie or somewhere else down the line. Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to arrive in 2026, with Destin Daniel Cretton onboard to direct both Holland and Zendaya, meaning any other live-action film would most likely be even further out, possibly aging Garfield well out of the role unless it’s some sort of older Spidey take. So, if he does put the webbed spandex back on, it would most likely be for a cameo. Maybe he gets to say a few lines in Sony’s Spider-Verse and shows up in the animated films.

