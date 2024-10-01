‘Going Out With a Bang:’ Tom Hardy Confirms He’s Done With Venom After The Last Dance

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a character who’s meant so much to so many. Just ask the MCU, which is bringing back Robert Downey Jr. despite killing Tony Stark. However, a return isn’t in Tom Hardy’s future, as he’s confirmed he’s done playing Venom after The Last Dance.

With the release of the third Venom movie just a few weeks away, the marketing for the film is ramping up. A botched poster aside, things appear to be going smoothly, with Hardy taking to Instagram to announce tickets are now on sale and leave fans with a message about his future as Eddie Brock and his symbiote friend.

“Thankyou for a great time – and 7 years,” Hardy wrote. “I’ve had the best experience Sony working with Venom – this is me and the big guy last outing going out with a Bang!! Come see us off – last in the trilogy and done. we have had such a great time Thankyou.”

Before The Last Dance even started filming, Hardy and Co. made it clear that this would be the last movie in the series. However, the idea that these versions of Eddie and Venom are done for good on the big screen is a tough pill for fans to swallow. After all, Hardy made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, potentially setting up a meeting between his character and Peter Parker. Of course, that has yet to come to fruition, and with Hardy’s goodbye, it seems like it never will.

It’s possible that, with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man really coming into his own as a hero, the MCU will want to introduce its own version of the symbiote, leaving no place for Hardy’s take in the Marvel Multiverse. Let’s just hope that Knull is taken care of in The Last Dance because, if Venom really is hanging up his black goo, it’s going to take a lot more than Kraven and Madame Web to stop him.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25, 2024.

