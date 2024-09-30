‘Worst Poster Ever:’ Marvel Fans Are Tearing Apart Venom 3’s Latest Promotional Image

With less than a month before release, the marketing for Venom: The Last Dance is starting to heat up. The last trailer revealed a major villain, and there are TV spots on just about every channel. However, the latest poster for the movie is getting torn apart.

Recommended Videos

An international poster for the third Venom movie recently made its way online, featuring Eddie Brock riding a motorbike with his symbiote partner on his back. At first glance, there’s definitely something off about it, but those fans who spent more than a few seconds looking at it realized that it’s a total mess.

Venom 3’s Newest Poster Isn’t Sitting Right With Fans

The biggest issue is Eddie’s head, which doesn’t appear to fit his body. Just like with the recent Thunderbolts poster, people are claiming that Sony and Co. are making use of AI, but it could just as easily be a bad Photoshop job. Either way, fans aren’t holding back.

“Damn that’s hella ugly,” bluntly said Daima – man on X.

“All this rad s**t going on and Tom Hardy looks like he’s waiting in line at the DMV,” added X user Dhanabalan.

Related: Like It Or Not, Venom Is Actually A Rom-Com

Venom 3 Has a Bigger Issue Than Its Poster

While fans who come across this poster are going to have trouble getting it out of their head, the movie has a much bigger problem. More than a couple of comments under DiscussingFilm‘s post would rather discuss Knull than the poster, with expectations for the villain being sky-high.

Sony doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to adapting villains, and fans are concerned that it’ll ruin a major one before he even gets a chance to find his footing. Only time will tell how Knull is received, but if the international poster is any indication, fans are keeping a close eye on Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy