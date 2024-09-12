Image Credit: Bethesda
News
Movies & TV

Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Reveals First Look at Iconic Marvel Villain

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 09:27 am

The Venom movies aren’t known for their massive lore drops or teases, but Venom: The Last Dance is looking to switch things up. The next adventure featuring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner just dropped a new trailer, and it features an iconic Marvel villain.

Most of the video focuses on what the first one did, with Eddie Brock and Venom on the run from what appears to be a government entity. However, in between all the funny bits and catchy music, the trailer name-drops and then reveals Knull, the creator of the symbiotes. Check out the trailer below:

Also known as the King in Black, Knull isn’t a run-of-the-mill Venom enemy. He’s one of the stronger characters in the universe, being the wielder of the Necrosword, which fans should remember from Thor: Love and Thunder. Theorists believed that the weapon’s appearance in the MCU would lead to Knull becoming a major part of the world’s biggest franchise, but it appears that Sony took its toys and went home.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Knull will appear as a one-off villain or only make a cameo in preparation for some kind of massive event in the Sony universe. Most fans will probably prefer the former, as the idea of Kraven, Morbius, Madame Web, and Venom teaming up to fight Knull doesn’t exactly scream quality. However, stranger things have happened, and maybe Sony will enlist the help of a former Spider-Man actor to make the project watchable.

That’s all conjecture at this point, however, and the focus should be on Venom: The Last Dance. Hardy has put his all into this franchise, for better or worse, and he deserves a proper sendoff if this is really the last time his iteration of the character will appear on the big screen.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25, 2024.

Venom 3
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67