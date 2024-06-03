The trailer for the third Venom film, The Last Dance, teases that Eddie Brock’s story will be coming to an end. However, before he can ride off into the sunset on Horse Venom, he has another villain to face. So, who is Toxin in Venom: The Last Dance?

Recommended Videos

Who Is Toxin in Venom: The Last Dance?

The Last Dance trailer focuses on Tom Hardy’s Eddie as he runs from a mysterious government organization led by Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character that’s looking to take care of all of the symbiotes. However, another symbiote is lurking in the shadows in the form of Toxin, played by Stephen Graham.

The character appears in the trailer briefly, and the closed captions for the video refer to him as Toxin despite appearing human. That’s because, in the source material, Patrick Mulligan, a NYC police officer, comes into contact with a symbiote and becomes a vigilante, just like Eddie in the movies. In Marvel Comics, Toxin is the offspring of Carnage, and that will likely still hold true in Sony’s universe, especially after the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where Mulligan seemingly dies but reanimates with glowing eyes.

Related: Is Baron Mordo the Villain in Venom: The Last Dance?

No matter how the symbiote came to be, though, Toxin is sure to set its sights on Eddie. When Mulligan dies in the comics, the villain Jack O’Lantern convinces Venom to take the symbiote. It doesn’t go super well, but Eddie eventually takes full control of Toxin. That could be what the movie aims to do as it looks to retire the Venom character, or Toxin could find an entirely new host and launch another trilogy of movies.

And that’s who Toxin is in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance his theaters on Oct. 25.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more