Venom: The Last Dance’s Trailer Introduces Horse Venom

Venom: The Last Dance‘s first trailer has dropped, with Tom Hardy and Horse Venom, and it all but extinguishes hope of an MCU crossover.

The final Venom film (at least until Sony throws a big enough wad of cash at Hardy), Venom: The Last Dance‘s trailer is as ridiculous as you could expect. It sees Hardy and symbiote pal Venom on the run from pretty much everyone, including Venom’s own race.

The head-munching suggests that Sony is going for a more adult rating this time. As much as I love the original Venom, watching the Lethal Protector munch someone off-screen just seems weird. The trailer also gives us a brief glimpse of actors Stephen Graham, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a military officer.

The trailer even has Eddie/Venom fumbling the infamous “We are Venom” line and introduces Horse Venom. No, I’m not making this up – Venom literally takes over a horse, leaving Eddie clinging on for dear life. Someone give Sony a call and get them to make that an action figure.

That’s the good news. The bad news for MCU fans is that this seems to crush any hopes of an MCU crossover that sees Venom taking on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Before teaming up with Eddie Brock, the comic incarnation of Venom was bonded with Spider-Man, and their separation led him to bear a grudge against the web-slinger.

Sony’s Venom has nothing to do with Spidey, but Eddie and Venom get whisked away to the Sacred Timeline at the end of Venom 2 and return without encountering the hero at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Venom left a piece of himself behind, but the trailer appears to show Ejiofor’s character collecting that chunk. It’s not clear how he got to the MCU, but it looks as if Holland and Hardy won’t be teaming up this time around.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on Oct. 25. Expect a reveal of the official Horse Venom popcorn bucket sometime before then.

