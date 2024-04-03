Madame Web has come and gone, and unfortunately, it didn’t leave much of an impact outside of memes. However, one member of the crew is trying to get fans excited about what could’ve been. Madame Web nearly featured Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – somehow.

Whenever another Sony Marvel movie rolls around, the subject of Spider-Man comes up. It’s strange to have a universe of characters who are all connected to the Wall-Crawler without the hero appearing himself. Sony has stayed away from using Spider-Man, though, despite the fact its movies are typically met with negative reactions.

However, Madame Web felt like a different situation because rumors claimed that Ben Parker and his sister, Mary, were part of the cast. That turned out to be true, but the only tease of Peter Parker was a baby shower for Mary, who was pregnant in the movie. That wasn’t the only thing the creative team had in mind, though.

Sebastian Meyer, a concept artist who’s worked on projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Suicide Squad, and more, released concept art from Madame Web, which featured Tom Holland’s Spider-Man battling the movie’s villain, Ezekiel Sims. You can check it out below:

Concept art of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting Ezekiel Sims in ‘MADAME WEB’



(Source: https://t.co/Xq7zoFHa5h) pic.twitter.com/yUDHLvpST9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 3, 2024

It’s unclear how Holland would’ve been worked into the film’s plot, especially since director SJ Clarkson made it clear that Madame Web takes place in a “standalone world.” It’s possible that, at some point during production, that wasn’t going to be the case, and Sims was going to time travel and fight a future version of Peter Parker, but that would’ve been bold, even by Sony’s standards.

Holland didn’t end up in the final cut of Madame Web, but this concept art makes it clear Sony wants to use him in movies that aren’t focused on his character. And with Spider-Man 4 not on the current MCU slate, it might get the chance at some point.

