Is Baron Mordo the Villain in Venom: The Last Dance?

Ernesto Valenzuela
Published: Jun 3, 2024 10:56 am

Venom: The Last Dance has released its first official trailer, featuring Tom Hardy as the Lethal Protector in the last film of the trilogy. The trailer also shows Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was previously Baron Mordo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is he playing the same character in Venom 3?

Is Baron Mordo in Venom: The Last Dance?

Chiwetel Ejiofor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Upon viewing the trailer, it’s likely that Baron Mordo is not in Venom: The Last Dance. The trailer featured creatures from the titular Symbiote’s home planet making their way to Earth, along with Government Forces trying to prevent it. Somehow, Eddie Brock is believed to be the key to their arrival and is thus pursued by the military, with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character leading the charge. While Venom has been involved with multiversal travel at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it doesn’t seem like that will come into play with this third film.

However, one could be confused as this would be Ejiofor’s second third time being in a Marvel film, having played the villain Baron Mordo in the first two Doctor Strange films. Moreover, the Mordo he plays in Multiverse of Madness isn’t the same Mordo from the first Strange film. It’s easy to assume that because this is a Marvel movie, the actor could easily be playing just another variant of the character. By watching the trailer, though, it’s obvious that Ejiofor is simply playing what looks to be the human foil to Venom this time around, akin to something like Tyrese Gibson’s Simon Stroud in Morbius. Lastly, this upcoming Venom film is one produced and released through Sony Pictures, making any connection to Disney’s MCU unlikely.

And that’s whether Baron Mordo is the villain in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on Oct. 25, 2024.

