I will always have a soft spot for archers of any medium, and since Hawkeye is kind of bad (and desperately needs a buff) in Marvel Snap, that makes this week’s release of Mirage all the more exciting. As a 2 cost 2 power card with text that reads: On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 Power, Mirage won’t define metas; rather, she will likely end up a staple 2 power card to include in many different decks to both gain information and perhaps steal a win or two. Here are our Mirage deck strategies and weaknesses in Marvel Snap.

One of the few Native American superheroes, I had to find out more about Mirage as I don’t remember her from the 90s X-Men show. Her main power is illusory manifestations based on emotions; she can conjure what you fear most in the minds of herself and others. If what you fear is a powerful low-cost card such as Spider-Ham or a Demon from The Hood, then she might just be a card you’ll want to open Spotlight Caches for – or drop 3000 of your hard-earned Collector’s Tokens on.

Mirage Deck Strategies

Any deck that has a flexible 2 drop slot can slot Mirage into their deck quite readily; information on your opponent’s deck, particularly in Conquest mode, is far more powerful than the +2 power buff Mirage provides. That said, one card in particular benefits from having her in the deck: Devil Dinosaur. While the standard Devil Dinosaur/Darkhawk deck has fallen out of the meta, Mirage might help bring it back into prominence. Here’s a standard list:



Korg

Quinjet

Mirage

Zabu

Mystique

Cosmo

Agent Coulson

Darkhawk

Shang-Chi

Nick Fury

Rock Slide

Devil Dinosaur

The goal of this deck is to drop Zabu on turn 2 in order to discount the numerous 4 cost cards; however, if you don’t draw Zabu, Mirage is a great option instead as she will buff up your Devil Dinosaur. Furthermore, the card she copies receives a discount with Quinjet on the board. You’ll want to lean into the Darkhawk or Devil Dinosaur game plan of playing one or both before coping their effect with Mystique on the final turn before playing a discounted Shang-Chi or Enchantress to steal another lane. The rest of the deck supports Darkhawk and Dino. Agent Coulson and Nick Fury can steal a few wins with the random cards they provide, too.

For a more fun but less consistent gameplan, nix the Darkhawk and Dino package and add The Collector to this deck. This deck looks to play random cards from several sources while buffing up Kitty Pryde, Angela, and The Collector. Playing Mirage after The Collector will also increase his power. This is a great deck to play in Conquest mode as your opponent will never know exactly what cards you’re holding in your hand.

Agent 13

Kitty Pryde

Quinjet

Angela

Mirage

The Collector

Zabu

Agent Coulson

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Nick Fury

America Chavez

Mirage Weaknesses and Counters

As Mirage isn’t a game-winning card, you do not need to worry about countering her too much. Unless, for example, she grabs your Spider-Ham and you have a high power card in hand necessary for your win condition. And as she costs less than Cosmo, countering her with the anti-On Reveal doggy isn’t going to work most of the time. That said, keeping in mind what card she may have pulled from you and playing accordingly is your best bet. With those Mirage deck strategies and weaknesses in Marvel Snap, you should have an upper-hand.

With the release of Mirage, that wraps up new cards for the month of July and the Rise of the Phoenix season. Be sure to check back for the slew of new cards coming out in August and beyond in order to make certain they’re worth your hard earned Collector’s Tokens or Spotlight Caches. And if you’re looking for deck strategies that focus on some of the other cards that have featured in the game or other tips to playing, our full set of guides should help.