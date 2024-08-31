Servers have been a bit of a mess in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta. However, there’s an even bigger problem with the game that’s making gamers want to pull out their hair. Here’s how to fix the “Update Requires Restart” error in Black Ops 6.

Anyone who’s played the last few Call of Duty titles will be familiar with the “Update Requires Restart” message. It means that after an update, the game needs to restart fully. The whole thing usually only takes a moment or two, but things are a bit different in the Black Ops 6 beta. The message appears constantly, especially after games, forcing players to return to the main menu or worse.

The best way to tackle the problem is to restart the game. You’ve probably already tried this, but it never hurts to give the game time to reset. There are quite a few people playing it, after all, so it needs to be able to take a deep breath from time to time. Unfortunately, that’s not working for a lot of people, leaving them extra frustrated.

I myself ran into this issue a couple of times, and it wouldn’t go away, even after restarting the game. So, I turned off the game and went to clear my head. After coming back, the “Update Requires Restart” message was nowhere to be found in the Black Ops 6 beta. Now, with the beta only running for a limited time, walking away doesn’t sound ideal, but it’s better than thinking about tossing a controller across the room.

And that’s how to fix the “Update Requires Restart” error in the Black Ops 6 beta.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

