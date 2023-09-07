Mortal Kombat 1: Megan Fox Goes Full Vampire as Nitara in New Trailer

With Mortal Kombat 1 close to release, director Ed Boon has revealed vampire Nitara is joining the game’s roster, played by none other than Megan Fox. If all you know her from is Michael Bay’s Transformers movies, that revelation might raise an eyebrow, but she absolutely stole the show as the demon-possessed title character in Jennifer’s Body. And, going by the game’s latest trailer, she’s really sunk her teeth into this new role.

She describes it as an “opportunity anyone would want” because of Mortal Kombat’s history. Plus, she gets to play a vampire because, let’s face it, vampires (the ones that don’t sparkle, at least) are pretty excellent.

Nitara has, as you might expect, a range of gruesome attacks at her disposal in Mortal Kombat 1 and, thanks to her wings, more than a few airborne moves. The trailer shows off one of her fatalities, which involves yanking her victim (Sub-Zero in this case) into the air by their intestines. Hey, everyone loves kites, right?

She’s one of several characters returning from Mortal Kombat’s early 3D era, alongside Havik, Li Mei, and others. The latter is played by Kelly Hu, another mainstream actor who’s lending her voice to the game. Jean Claude Van-Damme will also be an alternative skin for Johnny Cage, available as DLC.

The Kombat Pack is also set to feature performances from J.K. Simmons, John Cena, and Antony Starr as Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander respectively.

However, as exciting as this reveal is, this week has also sucked a little for developer Netherrealm Studios. As reported by MP1st, copies of Mortal Kombat 1 are in the wild and, barring one grayed-out fighter, images of the game’s complete roster have leaked. There are also rumblings that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is not exactly up to par.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch on September 19. If you purchase the Premium or Kollector’s Edition, you can spill some blood around six days early.