Mortal Kombat 1 Steals 1GB From Your Hard Drive Every Time It Crashes

Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) has its fair share of surprises but what you probably didn’t know was that its PC version takes a Mileena-sized bite out of your hard drive each time it crashes. Unlike the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the game, MK1 PC wasn’t exclusively handled by NetherRealm Studios. Instead, developer QLOC was responsible for putting it on the PC.

The PC version isn’t anywhere the mess that the Nintendo Switch version is, and PC version developer QLOC have a pretty good record, but it has some issues, which going by the game’s Steam forum, includes the game crashing to desktop. That’s not all, though. As reported by several PC players (and helpfully compiled by Twitter user X-Azeez), each crash apparently leaves a 1GB crash file.

Everytime MK1 crashes on PC, it creates a report automatically, and stores 1GB of space for each report LOL.



PC games often create crash dumps so, if necessary, players can forward them to a game’s developer. They, in turn, can look at the file and figure out what went wrong. But a 1GB file? That’s a little unusual.

On top of that, the game doesn’t seem to delete previous crash files, so each crash ties up 1GB of hard disk space. If MK1 crashes twenty times, that’s 20GB of hard disk or SSD space tied up.

As noted in this Steam thread, can get that space back by deleting the contents of these two folders.

C:\Users[UserName]\AppData\Local\MK12\Saved\Steam\Crashes

C:\Users[UserName]\AppData\Local\CrashDumps

It’s not generally a good idea to go around deleting game folders, so you do this at your own risk. But some MK1 PC players have reported getting as much as 60GB back.

As spotted by PCGamesN, a MK1 community manager has replied to the Twitter thread, stating that it’s been reported and that “..they know about the big issues and are working hard to resolve them as quickly as they can, just making sure it’s done right.”

But right now, if you’re an MK1 PC player wondering where your hard space is going, it’s all Shang Tsung’s fault.