Mortal Kombat 2 Resumes Filming

It has begun. The sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie has restarted filming and actor Karl Urban, who plays Johnny Cage, has shared an on-set photo.

Not to be confused with 1997’s dire Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, we’re getting a follow-up to the ‘new’ Mortal Kombat film, which hit cinemas in 2021. With the SAG/AFTRA strike resolved, filming on this sequel has begun in earnest.

The movie introduces a host of new characters, including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and relative newcomer Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel. Lewis Tan will return as Cole, though it’s not clear whether he’ll be the central character as was the case with the previous movie.

Cole’s presence in the first film was a little contentious. The movie original character was revealed to have blood ties to another kombatant, but a lot of the time he felt like Just Some Guy. We’re curious to see how this upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel will handle the character.

Urban’s photo, shared via Instagram, doesn’t offer a glimpse of a set. It’s just his fellow cast members chilling by a trailer. His casting is an interesting choice too, since Cage is often portrayed as a bit of a pretty-boy. Urban, on the other hand, tends to play more rugged types. But we’d absolutely be on board with Cage as a bitter but badass former action movie star.

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn’t have a formal release date. It was unofficially pencilled in for a 2024 release, but it may not make that in the aftermath of the aforementioned SAG/AFTRA strike. But with several Outworld characters cast, it seems as if we’ll get the big, bloody tournament that the last movie skipped over.