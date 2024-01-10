Mortal Kombat 2 Teases Major Villain & Hero in Sequel

This gaming franchise’s 2021 live-action movie found enough success to spawn a follow-up, and plenty of iconic characters are ready to join the fray. Mortal Kombat 2 has teased a major villain and hero in the sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 was affected by the Hollywood strikes last summer, with production only starting back up in November. That means there isn’t much to hold fans over as the highly anticipated movie continues filming. Thankfully, producer Todd Garner has been posting images for the set, including some that tease two important characters.

Garner posted a photo of a massive hammer and another of a metal fan, which belong to Shao Khan and Kitana, respectively. You can check out both images below:

Shao Khan’s weapon is, of course, the Wrath Hammer, an iconic weapon from the Mortal Kombat series. Its presence in the film will likely excite fans who were left disappointed by its absence in Mortal Kombat 1, which replaced the hammer with a Battle Axe. Martyn Ford, a British bodybuilder, will be wielding the hammer as Shao Khan when the film hits theaters.

As for Kitana, her weapon rarely undergoes any changes, and that remains the case for Mortal Kombat 2. Adeline Rudolph, best known for appearing on Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will use the fan as she fights alongside her mother, Queen Sindel, played by Ana Thu Nguyen.

Unfortunately, these teases are all fans can expect for a while, as Garner also revealed on X that the trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 won’t be ready for months. At least MK1‘s Kombat Pack still has a few characters to release, giving diehards something to do as they await the new film.