Moviegoers Are Finding Out the Hard Way Mean Girls Is a Musical 

People don’t like being led astray, especially when it involves paying to go to the movie theater to see a remake of a beloved film. Moviegoers are finding out the hard way that Mean Girls is a musical.

If you have followed the entertainment space for the last few years, you probably already knew that the Mean Girls stage musical, which premiered in Washington D.C. in 2017, was getting a movie adaptation. The writer behind the screenplay of the original 2004 film, Tina Fey, announced the project and even brought on producer Lorne Michaels to help.

Unfortunately, not everyone follows movie news like that, and they didn’t know that these iconic characters would be doing their best High School Musical impression because the marketing for the film never really hinted at it. Now, moviegoers are taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

In a video posted to X, audience members can be heard groaning and laughing when the classroom fades behind lead character Cady Heron, revealing that another musical number is on the way. You can check it out below:

This is taking me out 😭 pic.twitter.com/RlIm19NVWs — rev (@whyrev) January 11, 2024

Now, it’s likely that word will spread fast, and people who were thinking about revesting the world of fetch and Plastics may decide to save some cash because they’re not into musicals. However, this development speaks to a larger issue about false marketing.

Just last year, a judge had to dismiss a $5 million lawsuit against Universal Studios because two fans were led to believe Ana de Armas would appear in the film Yesterday. She was in the trailers and cut out of the final product, which, sure, frustrated a couple of people. Of course, it’s not worth a $5 million payday, but there’s something to be said about studios delivering on what they promise.