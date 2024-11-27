Nickelodeon is going back to the well in 2025, bringing one of its biggest franchises back. Henry Danger: The Movie will release in January, continuing the story of the titular hero and his friends. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Henry Danger: The Movie.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Henry Danger: The Movie

Jace Norman as Henry Hart/Kid Danger

When Henry first appears in Henry Danger, he’s the sidekick of Captain Man, the hero of Swellview. They spend several seasons fighting together until Henry loses his powers and has to give up being a superhero. However, after gaining a new ability, Henry returns to crime-fighting as a solo act and leaves Swellview behind for Dystopia.

When Henry Danger: The Movie picks up, Henry, once again played by Jace Norman, has been keeping Dystopia safe for many years, but all that work is in threat of being undone after he meets a superfan named Missy Martin.

Sean Ryan Fox as Jasper

Henry has to keep his superhero identity a secret from his friend Jasper throughout most of Henry Danger. Jasper eventually learns everything, though, and is brought into the fold, even gaining powers of his own before the series ends. He leaves Swellview with Henry to start a new life in Dystopia. Sean Ryan Fox will reprise his role as Jasper for Henry Danger: The Movie.

Related: 10 Best SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween Episodes

Glee Dango as Missy Martin

Missy Martin never appeared in Henry Danger or its spinoff, Danger Force, but she’s going to become one of the franchise’s most important characters in Henry Danger: The Movie. Wanting to help Kid Danger fight crime, Missy stumbles upon a device that opens access to other realities. Unfortunately, they both get stuck in another universe and have to figure out a way to get home before it’s too late.

Glee Dango will play Missy in her biggest role to date. Her previous credits include Popularity Papers and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go.

Additional Cast Members of Henry Danger: The Movie

While Henry Danger: The Movie is set to focus on Henry and Missy, there are going to be plenty of other familiar faces. Here are some of the cast members of the upcoming Nickelodeon movie:

Michael D. Cohen as Schwoz

Frankie Grande as Frankini

Ella Anderson as Piper Hart

And those are all the major actors and cast list for Henry Danger: The Movie.

Henry Danger: The Movie starts streaming on Paramount+ on January 17.













The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy