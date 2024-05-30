Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: May 30, 2024 Looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Pick your side in the battle between the law and the lawless because there are no nonpartisans here. In these ruthless PvP duels, you can take one enemy at a time or join an outright war between teams. If your loadout is weak, Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels codes might help.

All Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels Codes List

Active Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels Codes

There are no active Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels codes right now.

Expired Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels Codes

There are no expired Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels codes right now.

Related: Be NPC or Die Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels

Screenshot by The Escapist

As of right now, there’s no way for you to redeem Murderers VS Sheriffs Duels codes because the developer has yet to introduce a code redemption system. Bookmark our article and come back from time to time, as we’ll make sure to update it as soon as the game releases codes you can use to gain an advantage in your matches.

In the meantime, you can complete quests for the current match season to gain EXP and other rewards. By winning matches, you’ll gain new abilities and unlock new weapons that you can see in your Trophy Collection. You can also follow the developer’s X profile (@Red21Games) to take part in giveaways and receive special rewards.

For more exciting Roblox PvP experiences, check out our articles on Counter Blox codes and Operations Siege codes, and grab all the free rewards before they’re gone!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more