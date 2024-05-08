My Hero Academia Chapter 422 Release Date Confirmed

Ready for the latest chapter in the My Hero Academia superhero saga? You won’t have long to wait, but just when is it dropping? Here’s the confirmed release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 422.

When My Hero Academia Chapter 422 Releases

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 arrives May 12, 2024, and should give fans a resolution to issue 421’s dramatic cliffhanger. Without giving away too much, Izuku Midoriya is a little worse for wear, but it wouldn’t be a superhero story if the protagonist didn’t suffer through trial after trial. Well, there’s One Punch Man, but that’s the exception.

You can expect My Hero Academia Chapter 422 to contain around 18 pages, which is far less than your average issue of The Avengers. But, as with most mangas, it packs more in per page so Chapter 422 absolute won’t be short on story.

How to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 422

All you need to do to read this latest chapter is to head over to publisher Viz’s website on or after May 12, 2024. You don’t have to pay a penny, either, it’s absolutely free. You can also use the Shonen Jump app too, too. Hurrah! But there is a catch.

The catch is that only the latest three chapters are free, meaning that right now, you can read Chapters 419, 420 and 421. If you want to read further back than that you have to subscribe to Viz/Shonen Jump’s online service.

But there is a free trial, and it’s only $2.99 a month which seems ridiculous given how much other content it gives you access to, including One Piece, Dragon Ball and a host of other manga, past and present.

So, My Hero Academia Chapter 422’s release date is confirmed as May 12, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

