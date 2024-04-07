Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey has arrived and concluded, all six episodes dropping at once. But how did the show wrap up? Here’s Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey series ending explained.

Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Series Ending Explained

Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey centered around Su-In, a former retail worker who had been infected by an alien parasite. The parasite’s fellow invaders had taken over people by consuming their brains but when Su-In’s parasite, known as Heidi, found her, she was badly injured. Heidi healed her but she lacked the strength to eat her brain which turned out to be good for the both of them.

Along with former gang member Kang-Woo, Su-In set out to foil the plans of a group of Korea-based parasites. They were aided by Kang-Woo’s parasite-controlled sister, Kyung-Hee, who ultimately switched sides. Team Grey, a parasite-busting organisation, was also on the track of Su-In and the other parasites.

The parasite leader had taken over the body of Cheol-Min, the detective who saved Su-In from her abusive father. He was assisted by Won-Seok, a human who sided with the parasites due to his greed.

In the finale, Su-In/Heidi succeeded in foiling the parasite plan, though at the cost of Kyung-Hee’s life. As Team Grey closed in, Cheol-Min’s parasyte jumped ship to Won-Seok, performing a neat trick where it remotely controlled him.

In the presence of Team Grey leader Joon-Kyung, Su-In/Heidi manages to kill Won-Seok. In return, Joon-Kyung tells the rest of Team Grey that Su-In is normal. They either believe her or know better than to argue.

Su-In recovers in the hospital while Heidi, apparently dormant, has Kang-Woo read Su-In a touching letter. Kang-Woo joins Team Grey, and while he tells Su-In that there’s a job there for her, she returns to working in retail (though at a different store).

So it’s all over, right? Not quite. There’s one last surprise twist. Team Grey receives a visit from Shinichi, who says he’s a parasite expert. That might not mean much if you’ve not read the manga or seen the anime, but he was also infected by a ‘good’ parasite, as that series’ protagonist.

He extends his right arm, the one the parasite took over, and waits for Joon-Kyung to shake it. We already knew the show took place in the same universe as the manga/anime but this cements that fact as well as setting up a hook for a potential second series. And that’s Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey series ending explained.

