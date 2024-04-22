Netflix Unveils Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf Anime Set for May

Netflix is looking to bolster its anime offerings with another intense fighting show, and this one packs a punch. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is finally getting its anime adaption from NAZ, and it will be here before you know it.

Garouden is set to premiere on May 23 exclusive to Netflix. It hasn’t been announced how many episodes the show will run for, or if the whole season will drop at once. However, previous shows on Netflix like Baki Hanma have seen the entire season arrive on the same day, so there is a chance Garouden could do the same.

The show is based on the 13 novels in the series Garouden written by Baku Yumemakura. As you can see in the trailer shared by Netflix alongside the series announcement, the show includes plenty of intense action showing martial arts while telling the story of Juzo, a fighter who is on the run from his past.

Netflix boasts the show’s authenticity claiming that every movement you’ll see on screen is made to realistically emulate traditional martial arts like Karate, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and more. Furthermore, you’re going to hear the roar of battle in the music choices with the intense metal present in the trailer. It seems they’re already on the right track to capturing an underground martial arts tone.

Some of the show’s voice talent has been announced which will include Tetsu Inada who voiced Ruffian in KonoSuba, Vinland Saga’s Shunsuke Takeuchi, Rintaro Nishi, and Ryota Takeuchi who will lead the cast voicing Juzo.

Garouden joins the already incredible Spring anime season. Other shows set to arrive in May include My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, so there’s going to be no shortage of action for anime fans to enjoy. You can set a reminder for Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf on Netflix right now so that you don’t miss out.

