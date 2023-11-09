Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Show Goes Hard, Reveals Release Date

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and revealed the show’s release date.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, is our first good look at the series and just how close it will hew to the animated classic its based on when it releases on Feb. 22.

The answer to that question is now very obvious. The show is hewing extremely close to the animated series from its costuming to its set design to its casting. In the trailer we see Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last Airbender, as he joined forces with (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) to stop the fire nation from destroying the balance of the world all while Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) of the Fire Nation is coming for them. The trailer shows off a host of well-known characters and then kicks straight into the action before giving us plenty of Appa flying action.

For those who never watched the animated series or think that Avatar is only a James Cameron movie, the intensity of the trailer may come as a surprise but those who have know that The Last Airbender is a deep and complex tale that needs an epic scope. It looks like Netflix understands that too.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will feature 8 episodes for its first season, each an hour long, and will land on Netflix on Feb. 22.