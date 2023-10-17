Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals First Look at Iroh, Ozai, & More

Ahead of its annual Geeked Week fan fest in November, Netflix has shown off the first images of key Fire Nation characters, including Fire Lord Ozai, Uncle Iroh, and Azula, from its upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation.

The new images come via Tudum by Netflix, and each is dripping with character. In particular, veteran Lost and Hawaii Five-O actor Daniel Dae Kim cuts an imposing figure as Fire Lord Ozai, the main antagonist of the series. Ozai is determined to finish his grandfather’s mission to bring the entire world to heel under the Fire Nation banner.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Uncle Iroh also promises great casting for the Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with the image capturing the ineffable, good-spirited nature. Rounding out the images are relative newcomer Elizabeth Yu as Prince Zuko’s sister Azula and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.

These new images come just a few months after we got our first real look at the show back in June. Then we got a teaser trailer that showed very little of note, as well as the first glimpses of Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

From the images released so far, it’s clear that the showrunners are really trying to capture the essence of the animated series, with a clear focus on bringing the distinctive look of Avatar: The Last Airbender to live-action. With the synopsis also closely matching that of the original series, Netflix could well be on track to have another adaptation that lands with fans in much the same way One Piece has.

There’s still no firm release date for the series, but it will launch at some point in 2024. In the meantime, it’s widely expected that we’ll get a full trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender at Geeked Week, which kicks off on November 6. Check back for more on the series then.